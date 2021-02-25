Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Judge Won't Decide Auto Parts Arbitration Doc Bid Yet

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Michigan judge ordered more briefing before deciding whether to nix a Hong Kong electronics manufacturer's bid for information needed for a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany stemming from its acquisition of businesses that had formerly been major parts suppliers to auto giants like Ford and GM.

Following a hearing on ZF Automotive U.S. Inc.'s motion to quash the subpoenas, Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti on Wednesday ordered the parts maker and petitioner Luxshare Ltd. to provide further arguments relating to how he should interpret the parties' arbitration clause, which was contained in the 2017 contract they signed when Luxshare purchased two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!