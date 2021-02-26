Puerto Ricans Ineligible For Fed. Benefits, Gov't Tells Court

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- The First Circuit should overturn a lower-court decision extending government benefits such as Social Security to Puerto Ricans and affirm constitutional law recognizing that the island's residents are not entitled to them, government attorneys have told the court. Congress has a rational basis to exclude residents from the programs on fiscal grounds, they said in a brief filed Wednesday, in part because Puerto Rican residents do not pay taxes contributing to the government programs. The government is challenging the ruling in favor of Puerto Rican residents who argued Congress could not exclude residents of the territory from the Supplemental Security Income...

