Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Software Provider Says Feds Misapplied Visa Requirement

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- A global software provider asked a federal judge Thursday to force U.S. immigration officials to grant its U.K. employee a work visa, arguing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services misapplied the visa's "specialized knowledge" requirement.

Illinois-based Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc., which provides print-management software to users in over 30 countries, told a D.C. federal court that USCIS' decision to deny David Woodfield an L-1B visa ignored Woodfield's role in the development of the company's flagship product, VPSX, as well as his decade of experience working with the software. USCIS also required an impossibly high standard of proof for the term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!