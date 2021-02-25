Software Provider Says Feds Misapplied Visa Requirement

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- A global software provider asked a federal judge Thursday to force U.S. immigration officials to grant its U.K. employee a work visa, arguing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services misapplied the visa's "specialized knowledge" requirement. Illinois-based Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc., which provides print-management software to users in over 30 countries, told a D.C. federal court that USCIS' decision to deny David Woodfield an L-1B visa ignored Woodfield's role in the development of the company's flagship product, VPSX, as well as his decade of experience working with the software. USCIS also required an impossibly high standard of proof for the term...

