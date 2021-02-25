Energy Cos. Must Face Suit Over Crash After Oil Spill

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a driver's suit seeking to hold a group of energy companies responsible after he was rear-ended when he stopped in traffic stemming from an oil spill, finding that whether or not the accident was foreseeable after the spill was a question for the jury to decide. The decision reverses a summary judgment granted to defendants Atlas Energy Services LLC, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Consolidated Divisions Inc. in a case brought by Grantland Deines, who alleges that after a spill on a Colorado highway, he slowed to a stop in response to traffic and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS