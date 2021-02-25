GPB Capital Sues Bank To Get Back Virus Relief, Loan Money

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Embattled private equity firm GPB Capital Holdings sued its lender Signature Bank on Thursday for the return of more than $2 million in coronavirus relief funds and other loan money that the bank allegedly "wrongfully" took back after the firm and its founder were accused of taking part in a $1.8 billion fraud scheme. In a complaint filed in New York state court, GPB Capital Holdings LLC claimed its employees' livelihoods have been imperiled by what it said was Signature's "unjustifiable" move earlier this month to reclaim the money, which included proceeds from a $1.3 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and...

