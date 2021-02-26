Consumer Protection Partner Joins Ahdoot & Wolfson In Philly

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Ahdoot & Wolfson PC has added a seasoned class action and consumer protection lawyer to its East Coast team, the firm announced Thursday. Andrew Ferich joined Ahdoot & Wolfson as a partner on Feb. 11, with the Los Angeles-headquartered firm making the announcement in the last week of February. He moved from his previous role as an associate at Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP in the Philadelphia suburbs. Ferich declined to comment further on the announcement. After receiving his law degree from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law in 2012, Ferich started his legal career as an associate with...

