9th Circ. Ruling Could Limit Copyright Statutory Damages

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A recent case in California may have major implications for copyright cases in the Ninth Circuit. Following a Feb. 2 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit panel's 2-1 decision in Desire LLC v. Manna Textiles Inc.,[1] copyright plaintiffs in the Ninth Circuit may no longer have a practical path to multiplying the number of available statutory damage awards per work based on the number of downstream infringers in a primary infringer's supply chain. The plaintiff in Desire tried to do just that, by joining multiple alleged downstream infringers as defendants in the case. But the Ninth Circuit's holding limited...

