Jackson Walker Nabs McGuireWoods Energy Partner

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- Jackson Walker LLP recently hired a former McGuireWoods LLP partner with in-house experience in Dallas to beef up the firm's energy practice group, amid a wave of transactions and restructurings in the oil and gas industry. Patrick Knapp is joining Jackson Walker after about a year and half at McGuireWoods' Dallas office, the firm announced Monday. Before that, he spent nearly four years as an in-house counsel for Bridger Logistics, the former midstream division of Ferrellgas Partners LP. At Jackson Walker, Knapp will focus on mergers and acquisitions and litigation strategies for oil and gas companies. Knapp described Jackson Walker as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS