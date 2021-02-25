3rd Circ. Says Strangulation Serious Enough For Deportation

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit declined Thursday to review the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's deportation orders for a Nepalese native who admitted to choking his wife, reasoning in a precedential opinion that it was a serious enough crime to make him a danger to the community. A three-judge panel rejected appeal arguments by Ashish Sunuwar that, among other things, strangulation wasn't a serious enough crime to warrant deportation because "mere touching without violence, force, or injury could" be considered strangulation under Pennsylvania law. But there was no indication from the law's text that "mere touching" could constitute strangulation, the appeals judges noted....

