'Mediocre' US Infrastructure Needs More Funding, Report Says

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- Middling investment and widespread maintenance backlogs in U.S. transportation and infrastructure have created a $259 billion per year funding shortfall, amplifying the call for significant boosts in government spending, the American Society of Civil Engineers said in a new report Wednesday. The ASCE's 2021 Report Card for America's Infrastructure gave the nation an overall grade of C-, demonstrating that the nation's infrastructure is showing incremental progress thanks to state and local government efforts to boost investment but is still "in mediocre condition, has deficiencies and needs attention." The report is issued once every four years, and this year's grade is only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS