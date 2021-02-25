Union Says NLRB Acting GC Has Right To Scrap Scabby Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel has the authority to dismiss litigation over whether unions may deploy inflatable rats and large banners at certain protests, an electrical workers' union argued Thursday, disputing a Philadelphia hotel's claim that the prosecutor was unlawfully appointed. In a reply brief filed at the NLRB, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 disputed the Philadelphia Fairfield Inn & Suites' argument that the board's acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr was unlawfully appointed and therefore powerless to drop a case alleging the union coerced the public by passing out handbills during a protest near the inflatable rat...

