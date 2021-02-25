Fed Circ. Says SK Hynix Patent Suit Should Stay In Texas

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit declined Thursday to transfer Netlist's patent suit against SK Hynix from the Western District of Texas to California, finding that a Texas federal judge was correct in ruling that the case lacked the necessary connection to the Central District of California to justify a transfer. California-based Netlist Inc. is accusing South Korea's SK Hynix Inc. of infringing a pair of patents, which it says are essential to industry standards for memory modules. SK Hynix had asked the court to move the case to the Central District of California, where it's battling similar allegations. But U.S. District Judge Alan...

