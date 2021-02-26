Okla. Landowner Tells Magellan To Come Get Its Pipeline Stuff

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Magellan Midstream Partners abandoned an 1,100-mile-long ammonia pipeline that reaches from Texas to Minnesota but never removed the structure or related equipment from landowners' property along the way, they say in a proposed class action removed to Oklahoma federal court. Vic Bruns — who initially filed his suit against Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Magellan Ammonia Pipeline LP in Tulsa County state court before it was removed to federal court Wednesday — says the company decommissioned the pipeline in 2019 and rendered it "unusable," which means easements secured for the project are abandoned as well. In removing the suit, the company...

