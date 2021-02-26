Calif. Judge Won't Block Long Beach Pandemic Pay Raise Law

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Long Beach, California, ordinance granting a pay bump for frontline grocery store workers survived an attempt by grocers to block it, after a federal judge said the grocers hadn't shown they would succeed on their claims that the law was illegal. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II denied the California Grocers Association's request for a preliminary injunction to halt the city's Premium Pay for Grocery Workers Ordinance, saying the group hadn't sufficiently argued its claims that the "hero pay" law violated the U.S. and California constitutions. "A preliminary injunction is not warranted because CGA fails...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS