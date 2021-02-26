Baxter Settles Investor Suit Over Forex Accounting Controls

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Baxter International and investors who claimed they were misled about the company's foreign exchange transaction controls told an Illinois federal judge Thursday that they have resolved their dispute and asked her to briefly pause the suit as they prepare settlement documents. Baxter and the settling investors told U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis that they reached a deal in principle to end their securities fraud dispute during a private mediation that was held the same day. The investors launched their proposed class action in November 2019, claiming the medical product maker and its top brass had been misleading about the company's financial...

