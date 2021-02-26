Ill. Judge Tosses Teachers' Suit Over Union Dues

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by Chicago teachers and school personnel who claimed their First Amendment rights were violated when they had to keep paying dues to the Chicago Teachers Union until an agreed-upon annual window for revoking their dues authorizations. Named plaintiffs Joanne Troesch and Ifeoma Nkemdi cited the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Janus v. AFSCME — in which the high court ruled that requiring nonmember workers to cover public-sector unions' collective bargaining work violated the First Amendment — to back up their claims that the union wrongfully continued to collect dues until...

