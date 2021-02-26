Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Drop 2nd Circ. Challenge Of Migratory Bird Protections

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Biden administration told the Second Circuit it is withdrawing its appeal and will no longer fight to overturn a lower court's decision that threw out a Trump administration move to loosen restrictions on the incidental killing of migratory birds.

The Biden administration in a filing Thursday moved to leave in place an August decision by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni. That decision vacated U.S. Department of the Interior Solicitor Daniel Jorjani's 2017 opinion that said the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, or MBTA, allows for the criminal prosecution only of individuals and companies that intentionally kill migratory birds, and that the agency was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!