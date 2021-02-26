Atty Accused Of Mishandling BP Spill Claim Gets Arbitration

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- Texas attorney Brent W. Coon will be able to face accusations by a former client that he mishandled economic loss claims stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in arbitration, a state judge said. Gary Pesce wants more than $1 million in damages because he says Coon and a handful of attorneys negligently handled his claim, but Coon told the court in September that the representation agreement he struck with Pesce includes an arbitration provision. The judge granted that request in a brief order Thursday. "Challenges to the validity of a contact as a whole and not specifically to an arbitration...

