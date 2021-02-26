Texas Justices To Hear Apache's Fight With Fired Paralegal

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review Apache Corp.'s challenge of a Houston jury's finding that it retaliated against a paralegal after she complained of a hostile work environment, a finding the energy company argues isn't supported by the evidence. Apache petitioned the state's high court in June 2019 to review the jury verdict and an April 2019 decision by the Fourteenth Court of Appeals to affirm the verdict, arguing an email at the center of former paralegal Cathryn C. Davis' lawsuit doesn't qualify as a report of a hostile work environment and therefore doesn't invoke the state labor code's...

