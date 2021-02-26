NLRB Judge Faults NYC Hotel For Unilateral Pillow Upgrade

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Manhattan hotel violated federal law by upgrading its pillows without negotiating over the ensuing increase in cleaning time with its housekeepers' union, a National Labor Relations Board judge said in a ruling on a particularly close test of the obligation to engage in so-called effects bargaining. Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green on Thursday said the Jewel Facing Rockefeller Center illegally ducked its duty to bargain with the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council when it bought new pillows that workers alleged took longer to stuff into undersized pillowcases. Judge Green also found that the company illegally limited worker vacations...

