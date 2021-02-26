AT&T Unit Illegally Made Tech Ditch Union Button, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- An Indiana AT&T subsidiary violated federal labor law by threatening to fire a worker it claimed breached its dress code by wearing a pro-union button on his uniform, the National Labor Relations Board ruled, though it declined to scrap the dress code entirely. A three-judge NLRB panel in a decision Thursday largely upheld an administrative law judge's September 2019 ruling. The judge found Indiana Bell Telephone Co. Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act when a supervisor told a technician to remove a Communications Workers of America button from his uniform while the worker was leaving a company facility. The company...

