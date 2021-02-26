Bristol Myers, Citigroup Can't Shake NJ Pollution Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday left largely untouched a suit alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Citigroup Inc. and other businesses are responsible for natural resource damages and cleanup costs stemming from pollution at a Superfund site, but said state environmental regulators can't bring their claims before a jury. Superior Court Judge Michael F. O'Neill mostly denied the companies' bids to toss an amended complaint from the state Department of Environmental Protection over the decadeslong contamination at the Pohatcong Valley Groundwater Contamination Superfund site in Warren County yet granted their motion to strike the agency's demand for a jury trial....

