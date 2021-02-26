Denny's Broke Wage Rules For Tipped Workers, Judge Finds

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Denny's restaurants failed to properly inform its servers of its tipped-wages policy and should have tracked the time they were doing side jobs like cleaning that didn't generate tips, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled in a proposed class action. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand ruled that Denny's Inc. had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying servers at the lower minimum wage for tip-earning workers when they spent more than 20 percent of their time doing nontipped work, and by not informing workers that they should be paid at the higher, nontipped rate if they hadn't been properly...

