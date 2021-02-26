Texas Court To Take Up Discovery Dispute In Death Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up a petition from a cabinet maker aiming to quash a trial court's order compelling it to produce an independent contractor as a witness in a suit over the death of a man who was struck by falling slab of granite. The high court agreed in an order without comment to hear Texan Millwork Inc.'s petition after it was compelled by the family of Jay Adeshara to produce Lazaro Cabrera, who owned and operated the truck that was holding the granite slab before it fell and struck Adeshara. The suit stems from...

