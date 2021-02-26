EPA Defends Methylene Chloride Risk Evaluation At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that an attempt by green groups to introduce internal communications into the public record in an ongoing dispute over its risk evaluation for methylene chloride is inappropriate and should be blocked. The agency told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that the communications between staff at the EPA and other agencies that had studied the impacts of the chemical were a part of the deliberative process and said that the administrative record is reserved for information that is directly or indirectly considered by decision-makers. That was not the case with the communications that the Sierra Club...

