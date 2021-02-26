2nd Circ. Won't Bar Festival Co. From Selling 'Woodstock' Pot

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Friday it won't block the company behind the iconic Woodstock music festival from selling marijuana products, shutting down a challenge from a rival company that claimed it owned the rights to Woodstock-branded pot. The three-judge appellate panel upheld a district court judge's decision denying a bid by Woodstock Roots, a company that sells rolling papers and other smoking materials, for an injunction barring festival owner Woodstock Ventures from selling Woodstock-branded pot products. The district court judge determined that Woodstock Roots wasn't likely to win its claim that Woodstock Ventures' products infringed on Roots' trademark rights to Woodstock-branded...

