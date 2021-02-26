YPF Seeks To Disqualify White & Case From $14B Maxus Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- A multibillion-dollar Delaware bankruptcy court adversary case over allegedly "stranded" toxic cleanup burdens has veered into a clash over professional ethics and an attorney's jump from Sidley Austin to White & Case, firms that were on opposing sides in the suit. In a memorandum of law filed Friday, attorneys for Argentine energy company YPF SA and its affiliates said White & Case LLP should be disqualified from representing the Maxus Litigating Trust after hiring partner Jessica C. Lauria from Sidley Austin LLP. The attorney's husband, Thomas Lauria, is also a partner at White & Case. Jessica Lauria, formerly Jessica C.K. Boelter,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS