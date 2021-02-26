Trucking Co. Owners Tied To Fatal Crash Hit With Charges

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Two Massachusetts brothers were charged Friday with lying to investigators and falsifying records when their trucking company was probed in connection with a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, and Dunyadar Gasanov, also known as Damien Gasanov, 36 — the owners of Westfield Transport Inc., which ceased operations after the fatal crash — sought to skirt regulations set forth by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office. "The object of the conspiracy was to evade FMCSA regulations governing the maximum allowable number of daily driving hours by fraudulently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS