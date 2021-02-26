Arbor Hits FDA With Suit Over Neurological Drug

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC has launched a lawsuit in Georgia federal court challenging a U.S. Food and Drug Administration finding that the company said would allow for more generic versions of a drug meant to treat neurological damage. In a Thursday complaint, Arbor sued the FDA, its acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock and acting U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Norris Cochran, specifically targeting an FDA determination that Arbor's original Nymalize formulation — which has been discontinued in favor of a reformulated version — wasn't taken off the market "for safety or effectiveness reasons." That opens the door for generic versions of the...

