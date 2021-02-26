1st Circ. Upholds 3 Ex-NECC Workers' Drug Fraud Convictions

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Friday affirmed the convictions of three former employees of a defunct Massachusetts pharmacy that created and shipped contaminated steroids that led to a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak in 2012. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel held that jurors rightly convicted Alla V. Stepanets, Gene Svirskiy and Christopher M. Leary for their roles in the outbreak that killed 64 people and infected almost 800 others. Prosecutors said the employees of New England Compounding Center, a pharmacy in Framingham, Massachusetts, made drugs under unclean conditions and cut corners to speed up the shipping process. Stepanets, Svirskiy and Leary...

