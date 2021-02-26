Oil Giants Urge Federal Judge To Hold Onto Calif. Climate Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil Corp. and other oil giants have urged a federal court not to remand suits from California cities and counties seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages to state court, especially not before the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether or not to take up the matter. Exxon, BP PLC, Chevron Corp. ConocoPhillips Co. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday fought Oakland's and San Francisco's bids for remand of their suits there were revived by the Ninth Circuit in May, arguing that the suits concern matters of federal importance and that attempts to use state tort laws to punish oil producers are an improper...

