Buyers' Claims Clipped In Boeing 737 Max Contract Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday trimmed a suit by a pair of companies that bought 737 MAX 8 planes to use as private jets, freeing The Boeing Co. from state consumer protection and product liability claims. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez largely adopted a report and recommendation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Alice Theiler, allowing the bulk of the suit's claims over the jets, which were grounded in 2018 following two fatal crashes, to go forward. Judge Martinez said the consumer protection claims were outside the scope of Washington's state law, which aims to protect the public. Boeing only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS