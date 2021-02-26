Walgreens Relieved Of Claims It Mislabeled Infant Pain Med

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action Friday alleging the label on Walgreens' Infants' Pain & Fever Acetaminophen is false and misleading and violates California consumer protection statutes, ruling that the product's "undisputed" labeling would not be likely to confuse reasonable consumers. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila granted Walgreens' motion to dismiss the suit without leave to amend, saying plaintiff Cameron Eidmann already had an opportunity to amend the lawsuit and that "because the court's analysis is based in large part on the express disclosures on the infants' product packaging, which are undisputed, there are no further facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS