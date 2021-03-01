SIGAR Calls Out $2.4B In Potentially Wasted Afghan Spending

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- A federal watchdog said that U.S. agencies have spent more than $2.4 billion on capital assets in Afghanistan that have deteriorated or are not being used as intended, saying agencies had often failed to consider local needs. Having assessed nearly $7.8 billion in U.S.-funded capital assets such as buildings and vehicles since publishing its first report in late 2008, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a report released last week that it had identified about $2.4 billion of those assets that were unused, misused, in disrepair or destroyed. "SIGAR's work reveals a pattern of U.S. agencies pouring too...

