Baker Hughes Discloses It's Being Investigated By The SEC

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Baker Hughes Co. and its participation in projects affected by U.S. sanctions, the energy company disclosed in a Thursday SEC filing. The probe is "related to its books and records and internal controls regarding sales of its products and services in projects impacted by U.S. sanctions," Baker Hughes said. The Texas-based company learned of the investigation in December, according to its annual report. "The company is cooperating with the SEC and providing requested information," it said in the report. Baker Hughes has also launched a review of its internal controls and compliance with...

