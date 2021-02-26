Robinhood In Settlement Talks With FINRA Over 2020 Outages

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Robinhood disclosed Friday that it may face at least $26.6 million in costs to settle investigations from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority into service outages the trading platform experienced last year and its management of options trading. The embattled online brokerage said in its annual report that it is working to negotiate a resolution of the Wall Street regulator's probes into both the March 2020 outages and its customer communications related to options trading and that even if a resolution is reached, it would likely include charges for FINRA rule violations. "We cannot predict, however, whether these discussions will result in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS