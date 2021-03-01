FTC Abandons Challenge To $599M Philly Hospital Deal

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has acknowledged its first loss of a hospital merger case in years by dropping its effort to stop the proposed $599 million tie-up of Philadelphia-area health care systems Jefferson Health and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network. The FTC has already been turned away twice in the challenge, first at the district court Dec. 8 and then three weeks later when the Third Circuit refused to issue an emergency stay on the deal while the agency appealed. As of Monday, the agency had updated the webpage tracking its in-house challenge to reflect a 4-0 vote to drop that appeal. Jefferson's attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS