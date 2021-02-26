White House Goes Back To Obama-Era Carbon Cost Metric

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- The White House on Friday walked back the Trump administration's approach to calculating the future costs of carbon emissions, returning to more expensive Obama-era methods that include global effects, not just domestic ones. Federal agencies use the social cost of carbon in rulemakings and other endeavors to put a dollar figure on future damage and harms caused by emissions of carbon dioxide. The Obama administration invested heavily in the concept, from creating an interagency working group to commissioning experts to come up with the best way to calculate a figure. But President Donald Trump took a dim view of the effort,...

