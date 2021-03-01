Wyndham Hotels Can't Get Sex Trafficking Suit Dismissed

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and the franchisee of a La Quinta hotel can't get a sex trafficking lawsuit against them thrown out, because the alleged victim who sued has plausibly claimed that the companies knowingly participated in a criminal venture, a Florida federal judge has ruled. Senior U.S. District Judge John E. Steele on Friday denied a motion to dismiss filed by hotel corporations Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and La Quinta Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Wyndham, as well as a separate motion to dismiss filed by franchisee CorePoint Lodging Inc. and related companies, in the suit brought by the...

