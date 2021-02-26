Chancery Strikes Down Williams Cos. Poison Pill Measure

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- An "extreme" poison pill anti-takeover measure adopted by pipeline giant The Williams Cos. last year was struck down by Delaware's Chancery Court on Friday, with a vice chancellor finding that directors failed to show the measure was a reasonable response to a specific concern. In a 90-page post-trial opinion, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick described poison pills, or shareholder rights plans, as "the nuclear weapon" of corporate governance, allowing companies to counter shareholder stockpiling of shares by triggering a right for others to buy a larger number of shares, foiling takeover votes or other purportedly threatening initiatives. Although pills triggered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS