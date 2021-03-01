11th Circ. Affirms Concrete Claim Fell Outside Damage Policy

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge was correct in ruling that an insurance provider had no responsibility to defend a concrete company in a payment dispute over defective concrete as there was no property damage as defined by the policy, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled. Morgan Concrete Co.'s policy covered property damage, but because the company was sued for breach of contract, Westfield Insurance Co. did not have to offer a defense, the appeals court concluded Friday. The dispute stems from ready-mix concrete Morgan Concrete supplied for a building at Clemson University that another company claimed was deficient. Morgan Concrete, which maintains its...

