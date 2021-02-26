Judge Grants Gov't Bid To Drop Manafort Forfeiture Case

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday approved prosecutors' request to drop their bid to seize millions of dollars in assets that onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort initially agreed to surrender, due to the December pardon he received from former President Donald Trump last December. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson approved the government's request filed hours earlier to terminate forfeiture proceedings concerning two of Manafort's forfeited New York real estate properties and a bank account he relinquished as part of a plea deal with former special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016...

