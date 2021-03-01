'Breakfast At Tiffany's' Remake Suit Stays In Federal Court

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ordered Friday that a lawsuit over a "Breakfast at Tiffany's" remake will not be sent back to state court, ruling that the complaint from Truman Capote's trust against Paramount Studios is not only about contractual issues, but also alleges copyright violations only a federal court can examine. Capote wrote the 1958 novella "Breakfast at Tiffany's," upon which the original film was based, and in 1961 Paramount theatrically released the critically acclaimed film, which starred Audrey Hepburn and won two Academy Awards, including best original song for "Moon River." Capote died in 1984, and Alan Schwartz, trustee of...

