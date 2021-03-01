Pizza Delivery Drivers Win Preliminary Cert. In Wage Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge granted preliminary class certification to a group of pizza restaurant workers who said their employer shortchanged their wages, declining to rely on a not-yet-in-effect Trump-era tipped wage rule that the employer had cited in support of its policy. U.S. District Judge Michael Newman on Friday granted certification to delivery drivers who claim Donatos Pizza franchisee Viking Group Inc. violated federal and state wage law by failing to pay the federal $7.25 minimum wage for work during which they wouldn't get tips to make up for the shortfall. Viking had argued that it was following the U.S. Department...

