Trans Prof's Bid To Block Health Care Exclusion 'Premature'

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:46 PM EST) -- A federal judge squashed a bid by a transgender University of Arizona professor to block a health plan coverage exclusion for gender dysphoria surgery, saying that to grant his request at this point in the case would be jumping the gun. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez on Friday denied Russell Toomey's motion for a preliminary injunction on behalf of himself and a class, adopting in part a magistrate judge's November 2020 recommendation and concluding it was too early to grant Toomey that kind of win. "The requested injunctive relief is identical to the ultimate relief plaintiff and the class members seek...

