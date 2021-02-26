SoftBank Settles WeWork Suits Over Failed $3B Tender Offer

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 11:08 PM EST) -- SoftBank Group has reached a confidential agreement with WeWork's board of directors and its founder Adam Neumann that will resolve a dispute in Delaware state court over last year's failed $3 billion tender offer, the Japanese investment giant announced Friday. SoftBank has reached a deal with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann in their stock dispute. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) SoftBank, which is WeWork's biggest shareholder, has been battling Neumann and a WeWork special committee in the Delaware Court of the Chancery since SoftBank withdrew its offer for WeWork last year. SoftBank has argued that it wasn't required to follow through with that part...

