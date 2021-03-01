Menu Patent Biz Fights Domino's Fee Win, Says It's No Troll

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Ameranth Inc. has argued that a California federal judge should reconsider granting Domino's bid to collect millions in attorney fees after Ameranth brought a case the judge had called "especially weak," saying the judge's view that it is a so-called patent troll is untrue. In a motion filed Friday, Ameranth asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw to take another look at a ruling last month that granted Domino's Pizza's motion for attorney fees over menu patent infringement claims that Ameranth initially leveled in 2012. Last year, the fast food giant estimated those fees to be around $2.6 million, alleging they were merited...

