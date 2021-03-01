Rocket Lab To Go Public At $4.1B Value In Blank-Check Union

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Rocket Lab said Monday that it's planning to take off on the stock exchange through a merger with a blank-check company that values the satellite launcher at $4.1 billion, including debt, in a deal directed by Goodwin Procter and Kirkland & Ellis. Rocket Lab USA Inc., steered by Goodwin Procter LLP, said in a news release that after the tie-up with Kirkland & Ellis client Vector Acquisition Corp., the combined company will take Rocket Lab's name and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RKLB. Rocket Lab CEO and founder Peter Beck will continue to lead the company, according to the press release....

