L3Harris Sheds Defense Units In $1.45B Sales Led By 4 Firms

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- Defense contractor L3Harris said Monday it's continuing to trim its portfolio with the sale of its military training and combat vehicle engine units to CAE and German industrial group Renk, respectively, in deals collectively worth about $1.45 billion and led by four law firms. L3Harris Technologies is advised by Sullivan & Cromwell and Simpson Thacher, and CAE is guided by DLA Piper and Norton Rose. The divestments from Florida-based L3Harris to CAE and Renk AG follow the sale a year ago of its airport security and automation businesses to Leidos for $1 billion and after the company was formed in 2019...

