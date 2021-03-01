AT&T Wants 'Baseless' Station Contract Racial Bias Suit Axed

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- AT&T and DirecTV say that a race discrimination suit leveled against them by a Black-owned television broadcasting company was strategically planned in order to convince the companies to cave on a dispute over content retransmission. Circle City Broadcasting is attempting to curb AT&T and DirecTV's freedom of speech by launching a defamation suit against the companies after AT&T released a statement to Law360 and other outlets calling the discrimination claims "baseless" and a "negotiation tactic," an Indiana federal court heard Friday. "It is an attempt to punish AT&T for the exercise of its First Amendment rights and intimidate AT&T into silence...

